Zacks: Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) Given $2.63 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $2.63 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sesen Bio an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 5,692.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 98,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 60.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 41,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SESN stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Sesen Bio will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

