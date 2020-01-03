Zacks: Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Theratechnologies’ rating score has improved by 16.5% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $6.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Theratechnologies an industry rank of 61 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on THTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mackie raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of THTX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,911. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $253.95 million, a PE ratio of -105.33 and a beta of 0.54. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $7.29.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 11.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

