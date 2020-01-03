ZCore Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. ZCore has a total market cap of $189,776.00 and approximately $798.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0318 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $32.15, $51.55 and $24.43.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,962,058 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $10.39, $20.33, $24.43, $33.94, $13.77, $24.68, $51.55, $18.94, $50.98, $32.15 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

