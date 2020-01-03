Zealium (NZL) Trading 33.9% Higher Over Last Week

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Zealium has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $10,316.00 and $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,952,210 coins and its circulating supply is 13,952,210 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

