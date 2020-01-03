ZEON (ZEON) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17,033.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, ZEON has traded up 121.8% against the US dollar. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. ZEON has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $17,033.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00186605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01352747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON's total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,817,153 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

