$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.12. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.53 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.05.

In other news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $156,961.65. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,118.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,205 shares of company stock worth $195,467 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.16. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.06.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

