-$0.37 EPS Expected for Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) to report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.41). Global Eagle Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Eagle Entertainment.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.33 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Global Eagle Entertainment stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Global Eagle Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENT. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 144,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 80,743 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 215,041 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.