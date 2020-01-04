-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.35). Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 57,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 108,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 34,850 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

