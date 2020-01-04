$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.27 billion. Square reported sales of $932.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.85 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Square from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.17.

SQ stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3,150.00, a P/E/G ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 3.30. Square has a 1-year low of $53.86 and a 1-year high of $83.20.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,895,800.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,743 shares of company stock worth $14,142,694. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 67.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Square by 62.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in Square by 714.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,979,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Square by 68.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

