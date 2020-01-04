$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Integer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the highest is $1.19. Integer posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Integer will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Integer.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. Integer had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,446 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $571,480.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $139,937.84. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 30.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 42.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the third quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 41.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 434,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,487,000 after purchasing an additional 126,819 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITGR opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. Integer has a 12 month low of $67.72 and a 12 month high of $92.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

