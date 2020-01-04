58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of 58.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.66.

58.com stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. 58.com has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $74.17.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.12 million. 58.com had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 58.com will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 58.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 58.com by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in 58.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in 58.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in 58.com by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

