A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A. O. Smith's long-term growth potential and strong position in the replacement market set it apart from its peers. Strength in the company’s North America segment on account of robust demand for water heater and boiler products in the United States and improvement in effectiveness of its direct-to-consumer channel are likely to continue driving revenues of the segment. Also, the company’s robust liquidity position adds to its strength. However, over the past six months, A.O. Smith has underperformed the industry. Going forward, the company projects weaker performance in the Rest of World segment, primarily due to lower growth forecasts in China. Also, if unchecked, higher costs and operating expenses might prove detrimental to its profitability. Analysts have become increasingly bearish on the company in the past 60 days.”

AOS has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a sell rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.87.

AOS stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $728.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 108.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 121,087 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 336.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 616,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,434,000 after buying an additional 63,709 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

