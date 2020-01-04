ABB (NYSE:ABB) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.38

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 28236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. ABB had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in ABB by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ABB by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ABB by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 35,540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

