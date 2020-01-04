ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) received a CHF 20 price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ABBN. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 19 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 23 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a CHF 26 price objective on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 26 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 21.71.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.