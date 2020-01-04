Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Receives $4.96 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.96.

Several brokerages have commented on ACHN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Svb Leerink cut shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.30 in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Achillion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHN opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.96. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $6.46. The company has a market cap of $850.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02.

In other news, CEO Joseph Truitt sold 133,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $850,293.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,785.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Scheer sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $66,160.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 95,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achillion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.