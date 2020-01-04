ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

Stephens cut shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACIW. TheStreet upgraded ACI Worldwide from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.26. 435,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,164. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.34. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.07 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 122.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 89.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

