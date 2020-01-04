Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AYI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.78.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Shares of AYI stock opened at $139.63 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $105.95 and a 12 month high of $147.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.00.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 85,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 37,779 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.