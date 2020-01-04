Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.96.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,097. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.00% and a negative net margin of 175.77%. The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. Analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 61,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 86,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $181,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

