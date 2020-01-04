Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ADUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens began coverage on Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus Homecare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Addus Homecare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of ADUS opened at $95.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Addus Homecare has a 12-month low of $57.94 and a 12-month high of $97.67.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Addus Homecare will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan T. Weaver sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $46,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,276.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 690,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $56,959,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,915.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,321,866 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 199.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,760,000 after acquiring an additional 220,140 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 1,425.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 127,308 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Addus Homecare in the second quarter worth approximately $6,847,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 117.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 84,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,305,000 after acquiring an additional 54,424 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

