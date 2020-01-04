Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $333.59

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $333.59 and last traded at $332.11, with a volume of 450808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nomura boosted their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $159.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total transaction of $809,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,255,707.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,098 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 17,012.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,047 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000,000 after purchasing an additional 972,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,047,848,000 after purchasing an additional 812,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

