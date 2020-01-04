Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AMD is benefiting from strong adoption of latest Ryzen, Radeon and EPYC server processors. Further, accelerated adoption of AMD’s products in the PC, gaming and data center industries remains a key catalyst. Strength in GPU ASPs primarily driven by higher datacenter GPU sales bodes well. Also, growing clout of GPU’s driven by increasing adoption of AI techniques and ML tools in industries like gaming, automotive and blockchain hold promise. AMD’s collaborations with Baidu, Amazon, Tencent, Microsoft and JD.com are aiding it to expand business opportunities. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, a highly leveraged balance sheet remains a concern. Further, increasing expenses on product development amid stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel is likely to weigh on profitability.”

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMD. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.60. 72,605,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,896,056. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 138.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $1,664,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 939,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,279,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,393 shares of company stock worth $18,326,381 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.