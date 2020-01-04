Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $1.95 on Friday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

