AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AER. Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

AER opened at $61.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. AerCap has a 1 year low of $39.54 and a 1 year high of $62.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

