Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.55. 681,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.65. Affimed has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 29.52% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,051,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,399,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Affimed by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Affimed by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 127,776 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

