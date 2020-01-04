AgJunction (TSE:AJX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.38

AgJunction Inc (TSE:AJX)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and traded as low as $0.33. AgJunction shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 million and a PE ratio of -320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.31.

AgJunction (TSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.41 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that AgJunction Inc will post 0.0101493 earnings per share for the current year.

AgJunction Company Profile (TSE:AJX)

AgJunction Inc provides hardware and software solutions for the precision agricultural industry worldwide. The company's products are used in precision machine guidance, steering, and flow control. It offers Outback guidance systems; Outback eDriveXC, eDriveTC, eDriveXD, and eDriveESi automated steering products; Outback STX and Outback MAX terminals; and AC110 application control products.

