AgraFlora Organics International (CNSX:AGRA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (CNSX:AGRA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 5122362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on AgraFlora Organics International in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.38 price objective on the stock.

About AgraFlora Organics International (CNSX:AGRA)

AgraFlora Organics International Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada and the Republic of Colombia. The company was formerly known as PUF Ventures Inc and changed its name to AgraFlora Organics International Inc in November 2018. AgraFlora Organics International Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

