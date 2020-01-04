Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aircastle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aircastle from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aircastle from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Aircastle from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Aircastle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NYSE AYR opened at $32.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. Aircastle has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $32.47.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $236.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.72 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Analysts anticipate that Aircastle will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Aircastle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

In other news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aircastle during the third quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aircastle by 45.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aircastle during the second quarter worth $210,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Aircastle during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Aircastle during the second quarter worth $337,000. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

