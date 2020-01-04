Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AKRO traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.17. 187,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,118. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.92. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,704,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $14,578,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $8,139,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,597,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,698,000. Institutional investors own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.