Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Akorn from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Akorn by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,548,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,534 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akorn by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,360,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,745 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akorn by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 509,732 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,948,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akorn by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,828,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRX opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $189.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. Akorn has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $5.46.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akorn will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

