Akumin (TSE:AKU) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Akumin Inc (TSE:AKU) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.78 and last traded at C$4.82, 6,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 9,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.86.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.58. The stock has a market cap of $336.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49.

Akumin (TSE:AKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$90.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.65 million.

Akumin Company Profile (TSE:AKU)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 74 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

