AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price objective on AlarmCom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on AlarmCom from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. First Analysis raised AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of AlarmCom stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47. AlarmCom has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.62 million. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AlarmCom will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,543,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AlarmCom by 39.2% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,488,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AlarmCom by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,326,000 after buying an additional 603,061 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in AlarmCom by 26.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,506,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,279,000 after buying an additional 314,346 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in AlarmCom by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in AlarmCom by 43.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 749,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after buying an additional 227,691 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

