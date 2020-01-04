Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALDX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

ALDX stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $166.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd C. Brady acquired 20,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 196,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 42,869 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 122.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 293,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,950,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

