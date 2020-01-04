Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Allison Transmission have underperformed the broader industry over the last twelve months. The company anticipates year-over year decline in net income and adjusted EBITA in 2019. Declining demand for hydraulic fracturing applications in the North America Off-Highway end market is likely to affect the firm’s margins. Allison has also been bearing the brunt of rising R&D costs and the trend is likely to continue. However, the firm’s strategic acquisitions including the buyout of Walker Die and C&R Tool bode well. The firm is increasing the pace of development of products that cater to electrification and fuel cell markets for commercial vehicles. Investor-friendly moves are buoying shareholders’ confidence. That said, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point, in consideration of the headwinds.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.56.

NYSE ALSN opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $52.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.63 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 91.48%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 3.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 5.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

