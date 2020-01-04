Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.28.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $115.68 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $65.81 and a 12-month high of $125.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.63 and a 200 day moving average of $88.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The company had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marsha Fanucci sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at $427,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,773 shares of company stock valued at $18,988,930. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after acquiring an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.