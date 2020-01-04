Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $173.10

Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.10 and traded as high as $183.94. Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at $182.50, with a volume of 10,594 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 172.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 173.56. The firm has a market cap of $108.51 million and a PE ratio of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 12.26.

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Alpha Real Trust’s previous dividend of $0.80. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

In related news, insider Jeff Chowdhry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.38), for a total transaction of £9,050 ($11,904.76).

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.