Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,367.56

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,367.56 and last traded at $1,367.24, with a volume of 938401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,339.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,420.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $943.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,332.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,229.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,095,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

