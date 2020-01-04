Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $3.89. 3,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,171. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $72.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 185,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.