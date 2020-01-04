Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, CLSA raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.86.

Shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 897.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 67,825 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 75.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 9.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

