AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $92.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Holding SA provides technology solutions for the global travel industry. The company’s customer groups include travel providers which consists of airlines, hotels, rail and ferry operators; travel sellers consists of travel agencies and websites, travel buyers consists of corporations and travel management companies. Amadeus IT Holding SA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.11. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a one year low of $67.11 and a one year high of $83.20.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

