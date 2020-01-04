America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “America Movil continues to witness strength across end markets coupled with innovative product offerings. With a steady surge in subscriber base, the company has strengthened its position in core markets. It is the only carrier to offer 4.5G networks in Brazil, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Austria with speed up to 10 times faster than 4G to enable subscribers to enjoy voice and video in high definition. America Movil’s constant efforts to augment its product portfolio with the acquisition of wireless spectrums are noteworthy. The company remains focused on its cost-cutting program, particularly in Latin America, which is expected to improve its profitability. However, stringent switching policy has led to customer churn in Central America, while Peru and Ecuador remain near-term concerns for America Movil.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

AMX stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.49.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the third quarter worth $91,429,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,436,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 61.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,657,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,138,000 after purchasing an additional 630,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 332.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 574,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 15.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,565,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,985,000 after purchasing an additional 487,330 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

