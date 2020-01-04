American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

AAT stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.30.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $98.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.42%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,120,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth $64,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

