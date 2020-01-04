American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AXL. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.71.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $10.30 on Friday. American Axle & Manufact. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.78.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 4,976.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.