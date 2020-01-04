American Eagle Outfitters Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 30,381 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,679 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.06.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 232.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.