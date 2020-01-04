American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. American Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Financial Group to earn $8.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

American Financial Group stock opened at $110.65 on Friday. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $111.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.30. American Financial Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

In related news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $15,060,000.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $21,462,000.00. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

