American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $91.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American States Water have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s electricity and water utility customer base is expanding steadily. It makes systematic investments to strengthen aging infrastructure and payout regular dividends. The company possesses some of the strongest credit ratings in the water utility space. The company’s subsidiary, American States Utility Services, has long-term contracts with 11 military bases after it received another long-term service contract from Fort Riley, Kansas in September. The company has been consistently paying out dividends to shareholders since 1931. However, American States Water’s dependence on California for generating a significant chunk of earnings is a significant drawback. Also, the company operates in a highly-regulated environment.”

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American States Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

American States Water stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,699. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. American States Water has a twelve month low of $63.27 and a twelve month high of $96.00.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American States Water news, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $45,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,080.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $34,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $815,885.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,405 shares of company stock worth $218,445 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWR. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

