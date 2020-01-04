Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $9.76, but opened at $9.55. Amicus Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 1,941,367 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $116,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Barth sold 9,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $93,141.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,786.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,380 shares of company stock worth $1,591,063. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $31.00 price objective on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.61%. The company had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. Amicus Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 742,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 573,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 50,218 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 481,964 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,479,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

