Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Amyris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

AMRS stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,218. The stock has a market cap of $332.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $6.06.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.37 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Amyris will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $33,080.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,527 shares in the company, valued at $134,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in Amyris by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,490,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,106,000 after buying an additional 914,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 15.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 488,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amyris by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,373,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 325,775 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Amyris by 66.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,053,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 422,362 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Amyris by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 35,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

