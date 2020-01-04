Analysts Anticipate Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Analysts expect Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) to post $380,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $460,000.00 and the lowest is $300,000.00. Adverum Biotechnologies posted sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 442.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year sales of $610,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $710,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.42 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million.

ADVM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $16.38.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

