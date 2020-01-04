Analysts Anticipate i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Post $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.24. i3 Verticals posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $40.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. Bank of America raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

IIIV opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $803.18 million, a PE ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

In related news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 234.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 51,898 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 56,766 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

