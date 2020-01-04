Analysts Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Lindsay posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. Lindsay had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNN opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day moving average of $89.63. Lindsay has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.